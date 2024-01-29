What Are the Harmful Effects Of Sedentary Lifestyle?

1. A sedentary lifestyle doesn't include enough movement which results in the blood flowing more slowly, which further leads to vein-related problems. These include varicose veins and spider veins, and deep vein thrombosis (DVT) or superficial vein thrombosis (SVT), where blood clots form in the body’s veins. Being physically active keeps your blood moving and avoids any vein-related problems.

2. Physical inactivity, may result in heart disease. This includes cardiomyopathy, which affects the way your heart pumps blood; and coronary artery disease, where the flow of oxygen-rich blood to the heart is reduced. Several things cause these diseases, but a big contributing factor is lack of movement.

3. Cholesterol levels are affected by sedentary behavior. High-density lipoprotein (HDL) is considered a “good cholesterol” that helps to remove low-density lipoprotein (LDL), or “bad cholesterol” from your bloodstream. If your physical activity is not enough, you may have high cholesterol, where you have too much LDL and not enough HDL – potentially causing hardened arteries, vascular issues, and more.

4. High blood pressure is when blood is pushing too strongly through the body, making the heart work too hard. When the heart works too hard, that leads to weakened blood vessels. Being more active helps to keep your blood pressure where it should be.

5. Insulin regulates the body’s blood sugar levels and metabolism. It helps the body to use the sugar it needs for energy. Engaging in sedentary behavior for long periods causes changes to the body that result in insulin resistance and potentially Type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is more common in older adults, but children can be diagnosed with it too. There is no cure for it, but physical activity, weight loss, and a good diet help one manage it.

6. Sedentary behavior means less movement, which means fewer calories burned. It is recommended that adults and teens do at least 2.5 hours of physical activity per week to lessen the chance of heart disease. Physical inactivity can result in unintended weight gain and potentially obesity.

7. A sedentary lifestyle increases the risk of developing endometrial, ovarian, and other cancers. Becoming more active and even potentially changing your diet helps to reduce cancer risks.