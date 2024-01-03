Cardio or Weights First? How Optimising Your Exercise Routine Can Help

Researchers are still investigating what happens on a cellular level to cause the interference effect. Aerobic and resistance training unleash competing influences at the molecular level that affect genetic signaling and protein synthesis.

At the start of an exercise program, the body’s adaptations are more generalised. But with more training, the muscle changes become more and more specific to the kind of work being done, and the likelihood of the interference effect kicking in increases.

Of course, many sports require combinations of aerobic and muscular capabilities. Some elite-level athletes need to improve both. So the question remains: What is the optimal order of the two modes of exercise to get the best performance effects?

Given research findings about concurrent training for high-level athletes, it makes sense to do resistance exercise first or to train first in the type of exercise that is most important to your performance goals.

Additionally, if possible, elite athletes should give their bodies a break of at least three hours between resistance and aerobic training sessions.