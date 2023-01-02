BCCI's Fitness Exams For Indian Cricket Team: What Are DEXA & Yo-Yo Tests?
The BCCI has made the DEXA or the Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry test and the Yo-Yo test mandatory for players.
In an announcement on Sunday, 1 January, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has made the Dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry test (DEXA) and the Yo-Yo test mandatory for the selection criteria of players.
But what are these tests? FIT answers all your FAQs.
What is the DEXA test?
This is a test that is used to determine a person’s bone mineral density using the spectral imaging method.
What is essentially done is that to measure the player’s bone density and the mineral content of the player’s bones, their bone is exposed to two X-ray beams that have different energy levels.
What is the Yo-Yo test?
The Yo-Yo test is basically running between two cones/markers, that have been placed 20 m apart, at an increasing speed.
So what exactly happens is that after the buzzer is pressed, you have to run towards cone B from cone A and then after another buzzer, back to the starting point.
But, the duration between the buzzers goes down as you take each leap, forcing you to increase your speed.
If you miss two buzzers, the test ends and that becomes your final score.
What is the purpose of these tests?
The DEXA test, which has been made mandatory for injured players returning to the field, will make sure that the player’s bones are in good health, and will allow them to undergo training and play without any trouble.
This is also necessary to prevent any further injury to a player who might have returned to the game without recovering fully.
On the other hand, the Yo-Yo test makes sure that their fitness levels are up to the mark for a game that requires intense training.
Is this the first time that these tests are being included in the selection criteria?
Yes and no. While the DEXA test has been introduced for the very first time, the Yo-Yo test was a part of the selection criteria when Virat Kohli was the captain of the Indian cricket team.
