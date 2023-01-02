What Is Dexa Test? BCCI’s New Mandatory Criteria for the Selection of Players

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), in its review meeting of the senior Indian men's team on Sunday, 1 January, made several key recommendations for the selection of players going forward. One of the key factors was the introduction of the Dexa Test.

The issues of player availability, workload management and fitness parameters were also discussed at length during the meeting, which was attended by head coach Rahul Dravid, regular all-format captain Rohit Sharma, BCCI president Roger Binny, secretary Jay Shah, NCA head V.V.S. Laxman and selection committee chairman Chetan Sharma.