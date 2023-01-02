Irfan Pathan Warns Selectors on Making Hardik Pandya Permanent T20I Captain

Hardik Pandya will be leading India in the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka, amid talks that he should be given captaincy of the T20I team on a permanent basis.

After spending many months on the sidelines due to a back injury, Pandya made a splendid return to cricket in IPL 2022. He showed his prowess as a captain by leading Gujarat Titans to the IPL 2022 title in their maiden campaign and also led the men in blue to a 1-0 win against hosts New Zealand in the T20I series in absence of Rohit Sharma.