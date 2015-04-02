'I Write About You, Not Him': Autism Day Special

(2 April is World Autism Day. FIT is republishing this story in light of it. The story was originally published in 2015.)

My child is in the Autism Spectrum. He is five but he talks like a three-year-old. He doesn’t always listen to instructions or show signs of comprehension.

My child’s low sitting threshold doesn’t allow him to stick too hard at a given task. Therefore, he doesn’t go to a regular school. He goes to a therapy school for early intervention.