US FDA Delays Approval for Experimental Alzheimer’s Drug: What Is Donanemab?

The drug breaks down the beta amyloid protein that is present in the brain in Alzheimer’s patients. It is supposed to be given on a monthly basis to patients.

The drug was also shown to be effective against tau protein, and slowed the progression of Alzheimer’s in patients with tau by 35.1 percent.

Why has the drug approval been delayed? Donanemab has side effects such as bleeding and swelling in the brain.

Since the patients can stop the treatment once the beta amyloid protein is removed from the brain, Dr Mary Sano, Director, Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center, Mount Sinai, New York, told Reuters that “the FDA may be struggling with how to manage patients who stop the treatment and later need to restart it, which could expose them to additional side effects.”