Hormonal Acne and Diet: Dietary Tips To Manage Hormonal Acne
Here are a few dietary tips to get rid of hormonal acne.
Fed up of those annoying breakouts and acne? Well read this article till the end and you will no more bother about hormonal acne.
Acne is a type of skin disease caused due to many reasons and is characterised by symptoms like rashes, skin lesions, painful bumps, white heads, inflammation, and blackheads. Scientifically, the skin acne is known as Acne vulgaris and has been classified from mild to severe types based on the level of severity.
As far as the location is concerned, acne can occur in any part of the body but has been prominently found in the areas that are rich in oil producing glands called sebaceous glands.
Sebaceous glands are greatly influenced by hormonal changes and that's the reason why acne are commonly termed as hormonal acne. Sebaceous glands are mainly found on body parts like the chest, face, upper arms, and neck and that is why these areas are often found to be prone to acne.
Acne can have disastrous effects on your life including emotional stress, lack of confidence, social withdrawal, disfiguring caused due to permanent scarring, and many more.
Acne is usually found in people during their teenage, however adults can also suffer. In fact some people are so prone to acne that they develop it their entire life.
Let us give you some easy & useful dietary tips that will help you to not only avoid the acne but also stay healthy & beautiful.
Dietary Tips To Avoid Hormonal Acne
Though acne can be caused due to many reasons, diet has been found to play a critical role in the change in hormones and therefore the acne. Following are some of the important diet tips for you that can help you to avoid acne:
Avoid Sugary Foods: Maintain optimal blood sugar levels and avoid changes in the blood sugar levels. Certain foods like sugary foods, soda, white bread, ice-cream, and candies have been found to increase the glycemic index (GI) critically. High GI has been found to be associated with developing acne in people. Therefore, avoiding foods that will increase the GI will definitely help you to prevent the hormonal acne (US NIH).
7 Home Remedies For Acne
Say No To Dairy Products & Whey Protein: Dairy products have been found to be widely associated with the increase in the blood insulin levels and also a hormone called IGF-1. The IGF-1 hormone plays a critical role in the development of acne. Similarly, consuming excess whey protein has been found to be linked to hormonal acne. Therefore, cutting down excess dairy products & whey protein in your diet will improve the acne and its symptoms (PubMed Central).
Prefer Nutrient-Dense or Anti-Inflammatory Diet: Foods that are nutrient dense and rich in anti-inflammatory components have been found to be extremely useful in preventing the acne. Since skin inflammation often leads to acne, therefore consuming an anti-inflammatory diet is crucial. Foods like chia seeds, soyabean oil, canola, colored leafy vegetables, and high fatty fish are not only protein-dense but also rich in anti-inflammatory components. Consuming such foods will prevent acne development.
Food Supplements: According to research, it has been found that consuming food supplements rich in essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals has a critical role in preventing hormonal acne.
Consume Vitamin D Rich Diet: According to Healthline, acne is linked to the low vitamin D levels. Consuming foods rich in vitamin D and vitamin D supplements are therefore recommended to ward off acne and the associated symptoms.
Include Green Tea in Your Daily Regimen: Green tea is rich in antioxidants and has anti-inflammatory effects. Therefore, it has been found to provide relief from the painful skin lesions and acne.
Other Supplements: Some other supplements that have been found to be useful in the prevention of hormonal acne & the associated symptoms include: Zinc, Cannabidiol, barberry, fish oil, Vitamin B, Vitex, and probiotics.
