5 Yoga Poses to Manage the Symptoms of Depression

Depression is an illness that affects the normal functioning of your brain and affects you emotionally as well. Depression can be so bad that it starts affecting you physically, disrupting your eating and sleeping patterns. Depression can be a reaction to something sad, the loss of someone, or dejection. At times, these feelings of sadness aggravate and become intense resulting in a medical condition called clinical depression.

There are several ways to manage the symptoms of depression like changes in your lifestyle and eating habits. You can include yoga to lighten your mood and keep depression at bay. Research has proved that yoga poses increase blood circulation to the brain thus producing mood-elevating hormones.

Yoga is better than taking medications because they do not have any adverse side effects. Thus, here are 5 yoga poses you can try at home to keep depression at bay.