Corbevax for 5 -11 Year Olds: Should the Lack of Efficacy Data Worry You?

COVID cases are once again on the rise in the country, following a global spurt in cases thanks to Omicron and its subvariants.

With schools running to full capacity and most children not protected by vaccines, the impending wave couldn't have come at a worse time for kids.

So far kids have been low on the priority list of vaccine recipients. But this might be changing, especially considering a large portion of the adult population in the country has been vaccinated with at least one dose.