7 Health Benefits Of Yogurt

Yogurt is a dairy product that is made by fermenting milk with a bacterial yogurt culture. It provides protein and calcium and also enhances the healthy probiotic gut bacteria. The health benefits of yogurt range from protecting against osteoporosis to relieving irritable bowel disease and aiding digestion, but all of these depend on the type of yogurt consumed. Yogurt is rich in nutrients. It is an amazing source of proteins and calcium. It also contains B complex vitamins, phosphorus, potassium, and magnesium. It improves metabolism and provides a feeling of satiety. Added sugar and processing make yogurt products unhealthy to consume.
Yogurt starts as fresh milk or cream. It is first pasteurized, then fermented with various live bacteria cultures, and incubated at a specific temperature to encourage bacteria growth. The culture then further ferments the lactose, the natural sugar found in milk. This produces lactic acid, which gives yogurt its distinctive flavor. Yogurt can be made from all types of milk. Varieties made from skim milk are considered fat-free, whereas whole milk options are considered full-fat.
What Are the Benefits Of Eating Yogurt?
1. Improves digestion
Daily consumption of yogurt helps keep bowel movements regular and improves the body’s flora. It kills the harmful bacteria in the gut and makes the digestive system healthier. Yogurt is also believed to be effective in lactose intolerance, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, and infections caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria.
2. Natural immunity booster
Regular consumption of yogurt enhances the immune system and protects the body from a variety of infections. Yogurt effectively fights against gastrointestinal infections and respiratory issues like the common cold, flu, and even cancer. Yogurt contains magnesium, selenium, and zinc which also improves immunity.
3. Good for bones
Yogurt is a rich source of calcium, and this makes it ideal for improving bone health. Regular consumption of yogurt helps to preserve bone mass and strength, further reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.
4. Reduces risk of heart disease
Consuming yogurt helps to reduce blood pressure which has proven to be the major risk factor for diseases of the heart. Hence it is recommended to include yogurt in your everyday diet, as it results in reducing the risk of heart diseases.
5. Helps in weight loss
Yogurt is high in protein and healthy fats, which makes it a very filling breakfast or snack. Consuming high-protein yogurt as an afternoon snack results in less hunger, increased satiety, and as well delays the need to eat dinner. Also, yogurt results in lower hunger ratings and higher fullness ratings.
6. Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes
Yogurt plays an important role in preventing Type 2 diabetes. Yogurt contains unique properties, such as its lactic acid bacteria content, which affects the gut microbiota and has a potential role in reducing glycemic variability. Additionally, yogurt also helps reduce dramatic swings in a person’s blood sugar levels.
7. Yogurt contains nearly every nutrient that our body needs. It has a lot of calcium and is high in B vitamins, particularly vitamin B12 and riboflavin, both of which protect against health defects. Minerals such as magnesium and potassium are also contained in yogurt which are essential for several biological processes, such as regulating blood pressure, metabolism, and overall health.
