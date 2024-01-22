7 Health Benefits Of Yogurt

1. Improves digestion

Daily consumption of yogurt helps keep bowel movements regular and improves the body’s flora. It kills the harmful bacteria in the gut and makes the digestive system healthier. Yogurt is also believed to be effective in lactose intolerance, constipation, inflammatory bowel disease, and infections caused by Helicobacter pylori bacteria.

2. Natural immunity booster

Regular consumption of yogurt enhances the immune system and protects the body from a variety of infections. Yogurt effectively fights against gastrointestinal infections and respiratory issues like the common cold, flu, and even cancer. Yogurt contains magnesium, selenium, and zinc which also improves immunity.

3. Good for bones

Yogurt is a rich source of calcium, and this makes it ideal for improving bone health. Regular consumption of yogurt helps to preserve bone mass and strength, further reducing the risk of fractures and osteoporosis.

4. Reduces risk of heart disease

Consuming yogurt helps to reduce blood pressure which has proven to be the major risk factor for diseases of the heart. Hence it is recommended to include yogurt in your everyday diet, as it results in reducing the risk of heart diseases.

5. Helps in weight loss

Yogurt is high in protein and healthy fats, which makes it a very filling breakfast or snack. Consuming high-protein yogurt as an afternoon snack results in less hunger, increased satiety, and as well delays the need to eat dinner. Also, yogurt results in lower hunger ratings and higher fullness ratings.

6. Reduces the risk of type 2 diabetes

Yogurt plays an important role in preventing Type 2 diabetes. Yogurt contains unique properties, such as its lactic acid bacteria content, which affects the gut microbiota and has a potential role in reducing glycemic variability. Additionally, yogurt also helps reduce dramatic swings in a person’s blood sugar levels.

7. Yogurt contains nearly every nutrient that our body needs. It has a lot of calcium and is high in B vitamins, particularly vitamin B12 and riboflavin, both of which protect against health defects. Minerals such as magnesium and potassium are also contained in yogurt which are essential for several biological processes, such as regulating blood pressure, metabolism, and overall health.