7 Impressive Tips To Boost Your Immunity During Winters

Following are some of the best ways to strengthen your immunity in winters to prevent or decrease the chances of several winter illnesses.

1. Increase Vitamin D Levels: Low exposure to sun during winters may result in low Vitamin D levels. To keep the bones, teeth, and muscles healthy, it is important to maintain the optimal levels of Vitamin D in the body. Although, you can get the Vit D easily from diet but that's not enough to keep up with the body's requirement. Therefore, soaking in the sun is advised during winters to top up the Vitamin D. If you are someone who stays mostly indoors during winters, you can take Vitamin D supplements after consulting your doctor. Low levels of Vitamin D has been found to be associated with many seasonal illnesses including depression.

2. Keep Yourself Hydrated: Like other months of the year, drinking plenty of water is important during winters to keep the immune system strong. People must avoid taking excessive alcohol during winters because this may lead to dehydration, and ultimately low immunity. According to the University of California, Irvine, water assists in transporting nutrients throughout your body, including essential ones for fighting off infections. Drinking plenty of water keeps your blood pumping, organs functioning efficiently, and decreases your chances of getting sick.