In Photos: Non-Dairy Foods That Are High in Calcium

Dairy products are an excellent source of calcium, a mineral that is essential for strong bones and teeth, nerve function, and muscle contractions. But they aren't easy for many people to digest.

Fortunately, there are plenty of non-dairy foods that are high in calcium and can be included in a lactose-intolerant individual's diet. We spoke to Dr Priyanka Rohatgi, Chief Nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, who tells us some of the best non-dairy sources of calcium that can help you ensure that you're meeting your daily calcium requirements.