ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

7 Health Benefits Of Turmeric Milk

Check the health benefits of turmeric milk for skin, males, females, toddlers, and in pregnancy

Shivangani Singh
Published
Fit
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Turmeric milk also known as haldi doodh is a traditional Indian beverage that is made by combining warm milk with turmeric. This golden milk recipe is celebrated for its potential health benefits, including anti-inflammatory properties and immune system support. It has been a go-to remedy in various cultures for centuries, known not only for its distinct flavor but also for the potential wellness it brings to those who indulge in its comforting warmth. Be it cold, cough, flu, wounds, joint pain, etc. turmeric milk is the best choice to make. It also helps regulate blood sugar levels, thus securing a place in the diabetes food chart. It is also known to reverse steps in heart disease by improving the function of the lining of your blood vessels, thus it can be included in the diet chart for heart patients.

Also Read

7 Health Benefits Of Fenugreek Leaves

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

1. Boosts immune system

Embrace the winter season fortified against illnesses by sipping on turmeric milk. This milk packed with curcumin, a potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound found in turmeric, supports a robust immune system.

2. Helps with cold and cough

One of the standout turmeric milk benefits is its effectiveness in alleviating symptoms of cold and cough. The anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties of turmeric help soothe a sore throat and ease respiratory discomfort during the winter months.

3. Improves respiratory health

The respiratory benefits of turmeric milk help with seasonal sniffles. The anti-inflammatory properties of turmeric milk help alleviate symptoms of colds and coughs, provide relief, and make the winter days more comfortable.

4. Enhances sleep quality

The calming effects of turmeric milk help combat winter's restlessness. The curcumin in turmeric is known for its potential to improve sleep quality by reducing inflammation and promoting relaxation. For a tranquil night's sleep drink a soothing cup of turmeric milk before bedtime.

5. Relives joint pain

The anti-inflammatory benefits of turmeric milk help bid farewell to winter stiffness and joint discomfort. Regular consumption of milk helps in alleviating joint pain, providing relief as one navigates the colder months with greater ease.

6. Supports heart health

Turmeric milk has the potential to improve blood vessel function and reduce inflammation. It also contributes to cardiovascular well-being and ensures a healthy and hearty winter.

7. Anti-aging properties

The anti-aging properties of haldi milk help combat the signs of aging. Turmeric's antioxidant content helps to neutralize free radicals which potentially slows down the aging process and keeps the skin looking youthful and vibrant.

Also Read

11 Benefits Of Soaking In Sunlight For 15 Minutes Daily

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from fit

Topics:  Milk 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: