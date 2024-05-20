7 Health Benefits Of Eating Jackfruit

Jackfruit is an exotic fruit which is grown in tropical regions of the world. It is native to South India. It is part of the Moraceae plant family, which also includes fig, mulberry and breadfruit. Jackfruit has a spiky outer skin and is green or yellow in color. It is the largest fruit tree in the world and reaches up to 35 kg in weight.
Jackfruit has a subtle sweet and fruity flavor. It tastes similar to a combination of fruits, like apples, pineapples, mangoes and bananas. Vegans and vegetarians use this fruit as a meat substitute due to its texture, which is comparable to shredded meat. Jackfruit being able to withstand tropical climates, proves to be a major source of calories and carbs for people in developing countries who are at risk of starvation.
The most commonly consumed part of jackfruit is the flesh, or fruit pods, which are edible both when ripe and unripe. It can be used in sweet and savory dishes, including desserts and curries. The seeds are also safe to eat. Let's know the health benefits of eating jackfruit.
1. Helps to Improve Immunity
Jackfruit contains a high amount of vitamin C and antioxidants which helps to boost the immune system and makes it stronger when fighting an infection.
2. Replenishes Energy
A 100gm serving of the jackfruit is loaded with good amount of carbohydrates. It instantly gives an energy boost upon consumption. The sugars in the jackfruit are easily digested and prove to be very healthy for our body.
3. Ensures a Better Cardiovascular Health
Jackfruit is rich in potassium and hence helps in aiding the fitness of our heart and circulatory system, since the potassium ensures a balanced regulation of sodium in our body which if left unregulated causes damage to the arteries and the heart. Potassium also coordinates and maintains muscle function including the muscles of the heart, hence it is essential for a perfectly functional system.
4. Improves Digestion
Jackfruit is rich in two kinds of fibers- soluble and insoluble. It is very recommended to eat a healthy amount of fibers in the daily meals. The soluble fiber is quickly broken down by our body to produce energy and the insoluble fiber adds bulk to the stool thereby easing up the bowel movement.
5. Prevents Cancer
Jackfruit is rich in antioxidants, phytonutrients and flavonoids. The presence of these antioxidants eliminates the toxins produced by the body and the free radicals which prove to be harmful. Both toxins and free radicals cause cancer in the body.
6. Enhances Vision
Jackfruit being rich in vitamin A(Beta-Carotene) provides healthy nutrition for our eyes. It protects the eyes from bacterial and viral infection and rids them of free radicals which are harmful. It also saves the eyes from intense and harmful light waves like ultraviolet rays. It helps to improve the eyesight. It is effective in preventing degeneration of the retina and reduces the risk of cataract.
7. Prevents Ageing
Free radicals are the reason behind ageing. These free radicals are produced in our body during high oxidative stress caused by pollution. Jackfruit being a rich source of antioxidants helps destroy these free radicals which slows the ageing process down.
