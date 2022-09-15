Antacid Ranitidine Dropped From Essential Medicines List: What Does It Mean?

Twenty-six drugs, including gastrointestinal medicines like Ranitidine, have been removed from the revised National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM) 2022, released on 13 September. Ranitidine, popularly known as Rantac and Zantac, and one of the most commonly used antacids in India, has been removed from the NLEM too.

A total of 384 drugs find a place in the latest NLEM, with the addition of 34 drugs.