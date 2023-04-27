HBO's Succession to Finally Start Streaming In India? Read Details

HBO's Succession is reportedly all set to release on Broadcast JV of Reliance, Viacom18. As per Journalist, Aditya Karla, the highly successful show is all set to premiere on JioCinema. He also went on to highlight other HBO content that will also release on the platform.
Aditya Karla tweeted, "Reuters Flash: Succession series will come back to India. Broadcast JV of Reliance, Viacom18, has struck a deal with Warner Bros for bringing Hollywood and international content on its streaming platform JioCinema, sources say. Game of Thrones, Harry Potter, HBO content too."
Earlier Succession's fourth season was slated for a 26 March release in India, several fans were disappointed to see that it wasn't released on Disney + Hotstar streaming platform. The streaming platform had confirmed prior that it will no longer carry any HBO content from 31 March onwards in India.
