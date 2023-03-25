Death Penalty For Gay Sex in Uganda: What Does Newly Passed Anti-Gay Law Say?

While more than 30 African countries, including Uganda, already prohibit same-sex relationships, Human Rights Watch reported that no other country penalises an individual for merely identifying as LGBTQ.

Many activists and human rights organisations have criticised the East African nation for passing the law as it would effectively ban queer people from any form of social engagement in the country.

The law is awaiting the assent of President Yoweri Museveni. According to Al Jazeera, while Museveni has not commented on the current legislation, he has always staunchly opposed the rights of LGBTQ persons.

But what exactly does the law say? Who does it punish? And why is it accused of being regressive? We explain.