Death Penalty For Gay Sex in Uganda: What Does Newly Passed Anti-Gay Law Say?
Dubbed as 'Kill the Gays Bill', the 2023 Bill is a more regressive version of a similar legislation passed in 2014.
These provisions of the law make it one of the most draconian anti-gay legislations in the world.
While more than 30 African countries, including Uganda, already prohibit same-sex relationships, Human Rights Watch reported that no other country penalises an individual for merely identifying as LGBTQ.
Many activists and human rights organisations have criticised the East African nation for passing the law as it would effectively ban queer people from any form of social engagement in the country.
The law is awaiting the assent of President Yoweri Museveni. According to Al Jazeera, while Museveni has not commented on the current legislation, he has always staunchly opposed the rights of LGBTQ persons.
But what exactly does the law say? Who does it punish? And why is it accused of being regressive? We explain.
1. What Is the Law?
The Anti-Homosexuality Bill 2023 is a more regressive version of a similar legislation passed by the Ugandan Parliament in December 2013 and signed into law by President Museveni in February 2014.
Dubbed as 'Kill the Gays Bill', the 2014 Anti-Homosexuality Bill also proposed the death penalty for persons engaging in same-sex relationships.
The penalty, however, was later amended to life in prison. In August the same year, the Constitutional Court of Uganda ruled the Act invalid on procedural grounds.
According to the Ugandan Parliament website, the present Anti-Homosexuality Bill seeks to broaden the range of same-sex conduct that can be punished, as it is believed to pose a threat to the traditional and religious values of Uganda.
What Is Punishable Under the Law?
The 2023 Anti-Homosexuality Bill introduces the "aggravated homosexuality" provision, calling for the death penalty in certain circumstances, including for "serial offenders," for those having same-sex relations with people under 18 years of age and persons with disabilities, or for those who are HIV positive.
This also means that disabled people would be denied the capacity to consent.
Moreover, the bill makes it illegal to promote homosexuality, creating a system of complete censorship on LGBTQ issues. Those advocating for LGBTQ rights or providing financial support for such organisations could face up to 20 years in prison.
It further criminalises any failure to report someone suspected of participating in same-sex acts to the police, putting supportive family members and friends at risk of imprisonment.
2. Why Are Activists Raising Alarm?
The legislation was supported by nearly all of the 389 members of Parliament. Lawmaker David Bahati said during debate on the bill, "Our creator God is happy (about) what is happening … I support the bill to protect the future of our children."
"The Anti-Homosexuality Bill that we passed was basically to assure people that we are a people-centered Parliament. We do it for the people, we are not doing it for a few people," said Parliament Speaker Anita Among.
But activists are concerned that the new law would trigger a witch hunt of LGBTQ persons, in addition to physical and online attacks, arbitrary arrests, and false convictions.
Convening for Equality, an LGBTQ group, in a statement said that "the systemic violation of human rights would become legalised and institutionalised in Uganda" with the enforcement of the law.
Co-convener of the group and prominent Ugandan activist Frank Mugisha said, "The Bill will deny gender and sexual minorities access to basic social services like shelter, healthcare, education, food as mandated by the constitution, because all the service providers for these have a legal duty to report gender and sexual minorities..."
Activists also claim that this law would open doors to more conservative legislations in the name of traditional values.
Amnesty International termed the bill "appalling", "ambiguous" and "vaguely worded."
"This deeply repressive legislation will institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice against LGBTI people - including those who are perceived to be LGBTI - and block the legitimate work of civil society, public health professionals, and community leaders," said Tigere Chagutah, Amnesty International's director for East and Southern Africa, reported BBC.
The White House, meanwhile, has warned Uganda of possible economic repercussions if the new law comes into force.
"We're certainly watching this really closely and we would have to take a look at whether or not there might be repercussions that we would have to take, perhaps in an economic way, should this law actually get passed and enacted," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, according to Independent.
