Explained | Why Has the ED Arrested Ravi Narain & What Happens to Him Now?

The ED filed a charge sheet naming Narain, Chitra Ramkrishna, and Sanjay Pandey at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Friday, 9 September, ANI reported.

While the specifics of the charge sheet are yet to be made public, the case will come up for hearing on points of cognisance on 21 September. The lawyer for the ED is Naveen Kumar Matta.

"Once the ED arrests or calls someone for examination, they can ask the relevant questions and record the statements and use the statements in their investigation," said Tejasv Anand, a senior associate with Khaitan & Co.

He added that the ED has a fairly wide berth when it comes to questioning Narain or in the questioning of anyone accused of money laundering under the PMLA.

"Under Section 50 of the PMLA, the statements given by any accused person or a person being questioned, qualify as material evidence," Anand said.

Sources told The Quint that a case like this could take as long as 10 years to be resolved, and regardless of whether or not the ED can prove the case, it can certainly make a case to seek and extend custody of a suspect for months.

The leeway provided to the ED for questioning of people accused of money laundering also means the questioning can continue according to the ED's case-specific needs, they added.

Thus, while this is speculative, it's possible that Ravi Narain will continue to face questioning by the ED for some time before his release.