BAFTA Awards 2023: 'All Quiet on the Western Front’ Wins Big, Bags 7 Awards

Production Design

WINNER - Babylon, Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino

All Quiet On The Western Front, Christian M. Goldbeck, Ernestine Hipper

The Batman, James Chinlund, Lee Sandales

Elvis, Catherine Martin, Karen Murphy, Bev Dunn

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Make Up & Hair

WINNER - Elvis, Jason Baird, Mark Coulier, Louise Coulston, Shane Thomas

All Quiet On The Western Front, Heike Merker

The Batman, Naomi Donne, Mike Marino, Zoe Tahir

Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Naomi Donne, Barrie Gower, Sharon Martin

The Whale, Anne Marie Bradley, Judy Chin, Adrien Morot

Costume Design

WINNER - Elvis, Catherine Martin

All Quiet On The Western, Front Lisy Christl

Amsterdam, J.R. Hawbaker, Albert Wolsky

Babylon, Mary Zophres

Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris, Jenny Beavan

Sound

WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, Lars Ginzsel, Frank Kruse, Viktor Prášil, Markus Stemler

Avatar: The Way Of Water,Christopher Boyes, Michael Hedges, Julian Howarth, Gary Summers, Gwendoyln Yates Whittle

Elvis, Michael Keller, David Lee, Andy Nelson, Wayne Pashley

Tár, Deb Adair, Stephen Griffiths, Andy Shelley, Steve Single, Roland Winke

Top Gun: Maverick, Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Mark Taylor, Mark Weingarten

Original Score

WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, Volker Bertelmann

Babylon, Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Son Lux

Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, Alexandre Desplat

Documentary

WINNER - Navalny

All That Breathes

All The Beauty And The Bloodshed

Fire Of Love

Moonage Daydream

Special Visual Effects

WINNER - Avatar: The Way of Water

All Quiet On The Western Front

The Batman

Everything Everywhere All At Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Original Screenplay

WINNER - The Banshees Of Inisherin, Martin Mcdonagh

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans, Tony Kushner, Steven Spielberg

Tár, Todd Field

Triangle Of Sadness, Ruben Östlund

Animated Film

WINNER - Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio

Marcel The Shell With Shoes On

Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

WINNER - Aftersun, Charlotte Wells (Writer/Director)

Blue Jean, Georgia Oakley (Writer/Director), Hélène Sifre (Producer)

Electric Malady, Marie Lidén (Director)

Good Luck To You, Leo Grande, Katy Brand (Writer)

Rebellion, Maia Kenworthy & Elena Sánchez Bellot (Directors)

Cinematography

WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, James Friend

The Batman, Greig Fraser

Elvis, Mandy Walker

Empire Of Light, Roger Deakins

Top Gun: Maverick, Claudio Miranda

Editing

WINNER - Everything Everywhere All At Once, Paul Rogers

All Quiet On The Western Front, Sven Budelmann

The Banshees Of Inisherin, Mikkel E. G. Nielsen

Elvis, Jonathan Redmond, Matt Villa

Top Gun: Maverick, Eddie Hamilton

Casting

WINNER - Elvis, Nikki Barrett, Denise Chamia

Aftersun, Lucy Pardee

All Quiet On The Western Front, Simone Bär

Everything Everywhere All At Once, Sarah Halley Finn

Triangle Of Sadness, Pauline Hansson

Film Not In The English Language

WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front

Argentina, 1985

Corsage

Decision To Leave

The Quiet Girl

Supporting Actor

WINNER - Barry Keoghan, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet On The Western Front

Micheal Ward, Empire Of Light

Adapted Screenplay

WINNER - All Quiet On The Western Front, Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson, Ian Stokell

Living, Kazuo Ishiguro

The Quiet Girl, Colm Bairéad

She Said, Rebecca Lenkiewicz

The Whale, Samuel D. Hunter

Supporting Actor (Female)

WINNER - Kerry Condon, The Banshees Of Inisherin

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Dolly De Leon, Triangle Of Sadness

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All At Once

Carey Mulligan, She Said