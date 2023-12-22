Ahead of Centre's Pre-Bid Meet, Why Lithium Mining Is Bad News for Environment

In February this year, India struck 'white gold' when 5.9 million tonnes of untouched lithium deposits were discovered in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. In May 2023, media reports suggested that lithium resources were traced in Rajasthan's Degana as well.

In August 2023, the Parliament passed the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2023, allowing the central government to auction the mines of India's newly discovered reserves of lithium, among other minerals.

Previously, lithium along with other minerals, was on a list of atomic minerals which had prevented it from being auctioned off to and mined by the private sector.