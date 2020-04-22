Reliance Jio-Facebook Deal: What is Their Plan for India?

Mark Zuckerberg-led Facebook has acquired a 9.99 percent stake in Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio, in a whopping $5.7 billion deal.

This is the world’s largest tech tie-up till date, involving India’s richest man Mukesh Ambani and the world's largest social media company. And, with this deal, Facebook is now the largest minority shareholder in Reliance Jio. But this deal may not be so much about Facebook as it is about WhatsApp.

What does Facebook have to gain from it? What does Reliance Jio have to gain from it? And most importantly, what does it mean for Indians? Tune in to The Big Story!