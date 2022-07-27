SC Breaks Ground With Abortion Order, But How Have Courts Viewed It in the Past?

This 2009 case is, despite this seemingly heartening confirmation of women's autonomy, a little bit more complicated than it may seem

This was a case pertaining to a woman with intellectual disability (as per High Court ordered findings by an Expert Body, the woman suffered from “mild to moderate mental retardation (sic)”), who had become pregnant as a result an alleged instance of rape that took place while she was an inmate at a government-run welfare institution in Chandigarh.

After the discovery of her pregnancy, the Chandigarh Administration which had sought approval for the termination of her pregnancy, citing her intellectual disability and that she was also an orphan who did not have any parent or guardian to look after her or her prospective child.

The Supreme Court, however, found that the woman “had clearly expressed her willingness to bear a child (sic)”, and observed:

“Her reproductive choice should be respected in spite of other factors such as the lack of understanding of the sexual act as well as apprehensions about her capacity to carry the pregnancy to its full term and the assumption of maternal responsibilities thereafter.”

The Expert Body findings had said: “She has no particular emotions on account of the pregnancy alleged to have been caused by way of rape/un-willing sex. She is happy with the idea that she has a baby inside her and looks forward to seeing the same.”

They had also, however, noted: “She has grossly limited perception about bringing up a child and the role of an ideal mother.”