How Drones Work and How the Govt is Controlling Its Use in India

Drones, are also known as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) or unmanned aircraft systems (UASes). It is a device that can be remotely controlled through softwares, working in conjunction with onboard sensors and GPS.

A drone is made of light composite materials which help reduce weight and increase its motion operation. The material strength allows drones to fly at extremely high altitudes.

UAV drones are packed with state of the art technologies such as infrared cameras, GPS and laser.

The latest high-tech drones are equipped with collision avoidance systems. These drones are packed with sensors to scan the surroundings, and produce the images into 3D maps to avoid any obstacle.