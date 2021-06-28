Jammu IAF Station Blasts: Drone Used to Drop Payload, Says J&K DGP

A similar incident had also taken place on 29 November 2020, when a drone had intruded into the Ranbir Singh Pura Sector of Jammu and Kashmir. The border troops had fired upon the drone, upon which it had retired to Pakistan, ANI had reported.

Shortly after, another drone sighting occurred in RS Pura sector on 10 December 2020, which, too, withdrew as the alerted BSF troops fired at the carrier.

“In the past few years, we have seen an increase in the use of drones for dropping weapons and explosives. We have even seen them dropping assembled IEDs for use later. The Jammu attack is the first instance of drones being used directly for an attack," a security officer told The Indian Express.