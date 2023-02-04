Kerala Transman Announces Pregnancy: Transgender Couple Say They Feel ‘Adipoli’

Zahad has taken a break from transitioning into a transman, so that he can be a mother for nine months. He will soon be the first transman father in India to give birth through conception.

The 23-year-old transman from Kerala's Kozhikode and his partner, a transwoman, Siya are expecting their first baby in March this year.

Their couple photoshoot announcing the pregnancy on social media went viral and garnered a lot of attention.