'Writing With Fire' Captures the Khabar Lahariya Story but Has a Troubling Gaze

"I told him I will leave you but not my job," Shyamkali Devi says about her husband in the documentary film Writing With Fire.

The film, which has been nominated for the Oscars under the Best Documentary (Feature) category, chronicles the story of Uttar Pradesh-based media organisation Khabar Lahariya through the individual stories of three of its dashing reporters – Meera Devi, Shyamkali Devi, and Suneeta.

The film starts with the scene where we meet Meera Devi while she is on field covering a rather difficult story of a gang rape. In the rest of the film, we see more such scenes of Khabar Lahariya reporters going to remote villages, mines, police stations, political rallies, and so on to gather information and shoot video footage, sound bites, and photographs for their stories.