TV Actor Bhupinder Singh Charged With Murder, Arrested

Television actor Bhupinder Singh has been charged with murder after he allegedly shot a man and injured three others during a squabble in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, as per a report by India Today. The murder reportedly took place over an incident related to the felling of trees.
Bhupinder has been a part of TV shows such as Yeh Pyaar Na Hoga Kam, Ek Haseena Thi, Madhubala –Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Rishton Ka Chakravyuh and Tere Sheher Mein.
The India Today report also states that Bhupinder and his aides fired more than 10 rounds from licensed and illegal weapons at four members of a family. One member was killed and three others were seriously injured. They are undergoing treatment at a hospital.
The victim's family have reportedly accused the police of negligence and complained about the whole matter to the DIG. They claimed that even after complaining on 19 November, no action was taken by the police.
As of now, the police have arrested Bhupinder and one other person.
(With inputs from India Today)
