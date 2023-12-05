Join Us On:
CID Actor Dinesh Phadnis Passes Away at 57, Confirms Co-Star Dayanand Shetty

Dinesh Phadnis played the role of Fredricks in CID.

Dinesh Phadnis, who played the role of Fredricks in the hugely-popular show CID, passed away at the age of 57 on Monday, 4 December. Dinesh was admitted at Tunga hospital in Mumbai.

His co-star and close friend Dayanand Shetty confirmed the news to ETimes and said, "Yes, it's true that he is no more. It happened around 12 am. I am at his residence now. His last rites will take place at the Daulat Nagar crematorium today (5 December). Almost everyone from CID is present to pay their last respects."

A number of reports had stated that Dinesh suffered a cardiac arrest. However, Dayanand clarified to Pinkvilla that the actor was suffering from liver damage, not heart attack. He told the publication, "First, it wasn't a heart attack. It was liver damage, because of which he was rushed to Tunga hospital. Dinesh was getting treated for some other ailment, but the medication affected his liver adversely. That's why it is always recommended to take medicines very carefully. You never know when the medicine that one is taking to treat something can cause another major ailment."

Apart from CID, Dinesh was seen in the hit show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He also played cameos in films such as Sarfarosh and Super 30.

