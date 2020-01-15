Bigg Boss 13 Day 108: Madhurima & Vishal Break Into an Ugly Fight

The other housemates have to remain frozen in their positions till the temptation is in the house. The temptation is none other than the family members. As the first doorbell rings, Aarti’s brother Krushna enters the house and calls her. Without batting an eyelid, Aarti goes and hugs him. Krushna tells Aarti that the whole family is proud of her as she has played the game with dignity. Bigg Boss tells Aarti that another surprise awaits her in the storeroom. It turns out to be Krushna’s kids. The children perform a special dance on ‘Malhari.’

What punishment awaits Madhurima and Vishal? Stay tuned for updates.