Bigg Boss 13 Day 108: Madhurima & Vishal Break Into an Ugly Fight
This week, family members of Bigg Boss 13 contestants are paying them a visit for a task. After spending months without seeing their families, the housemates welcome them with a lot of excitement.
The day starts with a major fight between Madhurima and Vishal. Despite several warnings from Bigg Boss and Salman Khan, they hit each other. It starts when Rashami requests Vishal to make some tea. Madhurima also asks him to make her a cup but Vishal refuses, saying he will only make tea for Rashami. Asim asks Madhurima to make tea instead, but she retorts saying that Vishal is incapable of doing anything alone. Madhurima also seizes this opportunity to tease Vishal and calls him ‘behenji’. Vishal becomes furious and asks Madhurima to stop but she does not listen to him.
Vishal then throws water on her and she retaliates by drenching him too. The fight continues even after Bigg Boss warns them to stop. Madhurima then hits Vishal with a pan. The fight soon turns ugly as she picks another vessel to hit him, while Rashami and Aarti intervene and stop them. Soon after, Bigg Boss announces that the fight between Madhurima and Vishal was completely unacceptable and unlike the last time, this time they can’t get away with it by claiming it’s a personal matter. He says that they will be punished over the weekend. Vishal retaliates by saying he will not take the punishment and is ready to leave the house. Rashami and Asim try and stop him but he remains adamant.
The next captaincy task is called ‘Jaadugarni Ki Pariksha’, in which Shehnaaz, Mahira, Shefali, and Aarti have been locked in a setup that resembles a haunted forest. At regular intervals, they will be tempted to leave the block, and if they do they will have to give up on the captaincy.
The other housemates have to remain frozen in their positions till the temptation is in the house. The temptation is none other than the family members. As the first doorbell rings, Aarti’s brother Krushna enters the house and calls her. Without batting an eyelid, Aarti goes and hugs him. Krushna tells Aarti that the whole family is proud of her as she has played the game with dignity. Bigg Boss tells Aarti that another surprise awaits her in the storeroom. It turns out to be Krushna’s kids. The children perform a special dance on ‘Malhari.’
What punishment awaits Madhurima and Vishal? Stay tuned for updates.
