‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 106: Shehnaaz Confesses She Loves Sidharth

Recently, Salman Khan lost his cool on Shehnaaz Gill because of her misconduct in Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. To lighten the mood of the house, Salman enters with a cake and tells the contestants that the show has been ranked number one.

Salman asks Sidharth to call Shehnaaz, who is very upset about the turn of events. However, Shehnaaz again resorts to drama while Sidharth tries to convince her. Upon realizing this, Salman asks Sidharth to leave Shehnaaz alone. Even when she tries to strike a conversation with Salman, he rebukes her by saying that he won’t take her nonsense anymore.