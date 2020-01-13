‘Bigg Boss 13’ Day 106: Shehnaaz Confesses She Loves Sidharth
Recently, Salman Khan lost his cool on Shehnaaz Gill because of her misconduct in Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode. To lighten the mood of the house, Salman enters with a cake and tells the contestants that the show has been ranked number one.
Salman asks Sidharth to call Shehnaaz, who is very upset about the turn of events. However, Shehnaaz again resorts to drama while Sidharth tries to convince her. Upon realizing this, Salman asks Sidharth to leave Shehnaaz alone. Even when she tries to strike a conversation with Salman, he rebukes her by saying that he won’t take her nonsense anymore.
After Shehnaaz apologizes to Salman, he tries to explain that her behavior will have serious implications on her career.
On the other hand, Shehnaaz decides to break all ties with the housemates and stays on her own all day. In the evening, when Shefali and Aarti plan to make bhajias for everyone, they request Madhurima to wash the vessels since it’s her duty. Madhurima refuses, saying that she won’t do her duty alone as nobody has been elected the captain anymore.
A fight breaks out between Madhurima and Shefali. One thing leads to the other and they get into a verbal spat. After spending the whole day alone, Shehnaaz reunites with Sidharth. He tells her that he is deeply hurt by her actions and distances himself. Shehnaaz ends up confessing that she loves him and wants him to be with her. Onlookers Paras and Shefali feel that Shehnaaz is faking it once again.
Furthermore, Bigg Boss introduces a new element- ‘Elite Club’. Former contestant Hina Khan enters the house to give the first membership and the housemates competing are BB Comedy Club task’s winner Shehnaaz and Asim.