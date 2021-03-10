Rubina Takes Fan Quiz, Find Out How Well She Knows ‘Rubiholics’

Rubina Dilaik has a huge fan following who call themselves Rubiholics. These are the fans who made sure she won Bigg Boss 14 and made sure that Rubina remained a trend on social media throughout her stint in the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

So we spoke to Rubina and asked her some questions her fans wanted answered. She even took a fan quiz which shows how well she knows her fans.

Rubina spoke about hoe she dealt with depression and her suicidal tendencies. She even opened about about the moment in the Bigg Boss 14 house when she realised Abhinav is worth fighting for.