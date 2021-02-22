Bigg Boss Winner Rubina Dilaik’s Special Message for Jasmin Bhasin

Rubina Dilaik, a popular face on TV, known for her show Shakti on Colors TV made her presence felt when she entered the Bigg Boss 14 house last year. The problems in her marriage with Abhinav Shukla made headlines, so did her fights with housemate Rahul Vaidya. While she made few good friends, she even lost a few. But Rubina's journey inside the Bigg Boss house has been loved by many and her win on the show proves it all.

Post her win on Bigg Boss 14, Rubina spoke to The Quint and recounted her journey and if she would have done this without her husband Abhinav. She also spoke about her fall out with good friend Jasmin and now that she is out, she would continue her efforts to mend things between them.