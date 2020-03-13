‘KHKT’ Actor Dipika Kakar to Join Cast of ‘Naagin 4’?

After receiving a lot of appreciation for her role as Sonakshi in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum, Dipika Kakar might be seen essaying a role in Naagin 4, according to a report by Tellychakkar. While Dipika hasn’t confirmed the news yet, speculation is rife that her character will hold the secret to the temple.

Naagin 4 was in the news a few days back as former Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai is set to return to the small screen with the Ekta Kapoor show. She will be joining the cast of Nia Sharma and Jasmine Bhasin. Naagin 4’s creative producer Mukta Dhond shared a clip on Instagram with the caption, “What’s #rashmidesai doing for holi?? #naagin #comingsoon” as Rashami was seen shooting for a Holi episode.