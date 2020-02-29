Dipika Kakar, Karan Grover Wrap Up ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ Shoot
The Star Plus show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum starring Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover, is coming to an end, and the cast and crew of the show recently wrapped up the last day of its shoot. Dipika put up a story on her Instagram handle, dressed as her character and wrote, “Last day of being her! Sonakshi Rastogi!!”
A fan also put up a video of Karan Grover exiting the sets of the show and bidding adieu to his on-screen house, Sippy Mansion.
The last episode will air on 14 March. Airing at 9 pm from Monday to Friday, the show has had consistently good ratings - between 1.7 and 2.0. Through this week the show was no. 1 in UK and on no. 9 in India. It was also no. 2 in the 9 pm slot. The show has also been one of the top shows on Hotstar.
As the news of it going off-air started doing the rounds, the show’s fans have been disappointed and are urging the makers to not do so, on Twitter. The daily soap’s lead actor, Karan V Grover was also ‘taken aback’ with the news and said, “I’m taken aback with this sudden decision. I thank everyone who trends us with #ExtendKHKT .. I appreciate the love and feel lucky to be recognised for the efforts.”
Revolving around the love story of a doctor, Rohit Sippy, and actor Sonakshi Rastogi, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum went on air in June 2019. The show was known for breaking the typical daily soap formula and serving relatively progressive content, though recently the show had upped it's drama quotient. Dipika and Karan's performances and their chemistry were much talked about by the fans of the show.
