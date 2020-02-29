Dipika Kakar, Karan Grover Wrap Up ‘Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’ Shoot

The last episode will air on 14 March. Airing at 9 pm from Monday to Friday, the show has had consistently good ratings - between 1.7 and 2.0. Through this week the show was no. 1 in UK and on no. 9 in India. It was also no. 2 in the 9 pm slot. The show has also been one of the top shows on Hotstar.

As the news of it going off-air started doing the rounds, the show’s fans have been disappointed and are urging the makers to not do so, on Twitter. The daily soap’s lead actor, Karan V Grover was also ‘taken aback’ with the news and said, “I’m taken aback with this sudden decision. I thank everyone who trends us with #ExtendKHKT .. I appreciate the love and feel lucky to be recognised for the efforts.”