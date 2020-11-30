'BB14 Promo': Rubina Says She & Abhinav Were Headed For a Divorce

During the task, Rubina shares she and Abhinav were on the verge of filing for divorce. "One of the main reasons why we decided to be a part of Bigg Boss 14 was to save our marriage. We had decided to give each other time till November and if the differences persisted, we said we would head for a divorce. If we wouldn't have come together on this show, we might not have even been together till now", Rubina says.

The couple had tied the knot in 2018. Meanwhile, Rubina has become the first contestant to secure a place in the finale.