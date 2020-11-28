Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan's Revelation Leaves Housemates Shocked

The tag line of season 14 of Bigg Boss is scene paltega. And that's exactly what has been happening till now. Whenever the housemates think they can plan their next move Bigg Boss scene palat dete hai. But this weekend scene ayesa palta ki sab dang rahe gaye. Just not the contestants, even the Bigg Boss fans were shocked when they saw they the promo of Weekend ka Vaar.

In the promo Salman is seen asking the contestants when do they think is the finale and to that Nikki replies January first week. But Salman Khan gives a shocker by revealing that next week is the finale and only four people will remain the house.