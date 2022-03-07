'A Surreal Moment': Neelanjana Ray Declared Winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday, 6 March. Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma secured the second and third spots respectively. Neelanjana took home a prize money worth Rs 10 lakh, along with the winner's trophy. Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya were the judges of the show.

Neelanjana said in a statement, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can’t believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.”