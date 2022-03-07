ADVERTISEMENT

'A Surreal Moment': Neelanjana Ray Declared Winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Neelanjana took home a prize money worth Rs 10 lakh, along with the winner's trophy.

Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa on Sunday, 6 March. Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma secured the second and third spots respectively. Neelanjana took home a prize money worth Rs 10 lakh, along with the winner's trophy. Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan and Himesh Reshammiya were the judges of the show.

Neelanjana said in a statement, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can’t believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.”

She also took to Instagram to thank her fans for their support.

“It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable ! Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible. Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa. This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. Love you alllll”, Neelanjana wrote.

