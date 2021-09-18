Nostalgia: Shankar Mahadevan on His Connection to The Cadbury Ad

The new Cadbury advertisement has won hearts and it's trending for all the right reasons. The iconic ad had a woman cheering her partner while he plays cricket and hits a six. Cadbury managed to make the messaging of the video more impactful by introducing a small change. The new version has a man cheering his partner while she plays cricket, and the result is beautiful.

Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan's joy knew no bounds after watching the commercial. Why? Mahadevan sang the track in 1994, and the new one, too, has the same track.