Nostalgia: Shankar Mahadevan on His Connection to The Cadbury Ad
The new version of the iconic Cadbury advertisement is winning hearts.
The new Cadbury advertisement has won hearts and it's trending for all the right reasons. The iconic ad had a woman cheering her partner while he plays cricket and hits a six. Cadbury managed to make the messaging of the video more impactful by introducing a small change. The new version has a man cheering his partner while she plays cricket, and the result is beautiful.
Singer and music composer Shankar Mahadevan's joy knew no bounds after watching the commercial. Why? Mahadevan sang the track in 1994, and the new one, too, has the same track.
Sharing the ad on Instagram Mahadevan wrote, "After 27 years it is back! The roles are reversed! The company has decided to retain the same song that I had had recorded then in 1994. Nostalgiaaaa".
The ad, which first aired in 1997, featured model Shimona Rashi. It was created by ad agency Oglivy.
