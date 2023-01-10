'Thunivu' to 'Varisu': South Films to Watch This Pongal Weekend

Clashing with his rival superstar Vijay, Ajith Kumar stars in the action drama Thunivu in Tamil, titled Thegimpu in Telugu.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on 11 January and explores an interesting heist thriller genre. It is directed by H Vinoth and also features Manju Warrier and Samuthirakani in important roles. Bankrolled by Boney Kapoor, Thunivu like Kamal Haasan's Vikram is distributed in TN by Udhaynidhi Stalin’s Red Giant movies.