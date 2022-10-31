‘Banaras’ to ‘Coffee With Kadhal’: South Films to Watch Over This Weekend
Here's a comprehensive list of films you can catch in theatres and OTT this weekend.
1. Nitham oru Vaanam
Nitham oru Vaanam and Aakasham in Tamil, is directed by debutant Ra. Karthick. In this film actor Ashok Selvan will be seen in three roles along with the female leads, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika Rajashekar. The film is slated for its theatrical release on 4 November.
2. Kaiyum Kalavum
Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj who backed gems like 777 Charlie and Ammu is the showrunner behind Kaiyum Kalavum. Directed by Roju, the film features Sanchana Natrajan, Rohit, Madonna Sebastian, Ramya Nambessan, Senthil, Karu Palaniyappan, and Vivek Prasanna in important roles. Kaiyum Kalavum will be available for streaming on Sony Liv from 4 November.
3. Love Today
Director of popular film Comali starring Jayam Ravi, Pradeep Ranganathan turns actor in Love Today. The film also stars veterans like Sathyaraj and Radhika Sarathkumar. The Yuvan Shankar Raja musical is all set to hit the theatres on 4 November.
4. Coffee with Kadhal
Coffee with Kadhal is a relationship drama starring Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Yogi Babu, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Dhivadarshini, Samyuktha Shanmugam, Redin Kingsley among others in lead roles. The music for the Sundar C directorial, Coffee with Kadhal is composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The movie will release in theatres on 4 November.
5. 1744 White Alto
Directed by National and Kerala State award-winner Senna Hedge, 1744 White Alto is a Malayalam film that will ride its way into the theaters on 4 November.
6. Urvasivo Rakshasivo
Urvasivo Rakshasivo starring Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Sunil, Vennela Kishore, Aamani, and Kedar Shankar is written and directed by Rakesh Sashii. Presented by Allu Aravind, the film releases in theatres on 4 November.
7. Ponniyin Selvan: Part One
Mani Ratnam directorial and AR Rahman musical, magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: Part One will be available on Amazon Prime Video at no additional cost from 4 November. It was earlier accessible on the same OTT platform for rent at Rs 199. The film was originally released in theatres on 30 September.
8. The Ghost
The Ghost, the Telugu film released in theaters on 5 October along with its Tamil dubbed version. The Nagarjuna-starrer is all set to stream on Netflix from 2 November.
9. Saturday Night
Nivin Pauly plays the main lead in this film which also stars Aju Varghese, Siju Wilson, and Saiju Kurup. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, after several delays, Saturday Night is all set to hit the theatres on 4 November.
11. Like, Share, and Subscribe
The movie is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi and will feature Santosh Shoban, Faria Abdullah, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi in the lead roles. The Telugu film is expected to hit the theatres on 4 November.
12. Banaras
The story revolves around Siddhartha and Dani who find love while touring the beautiful and culturally diverse city of Banaras. The Kannada film, Banaras, is all set for a pan-Indian release on 4 November.
13. Kooman
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Malayalam film is set in the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border. The film stars Asif Ali, Renji Panicker, Baiju, Baburaj, Riyas Narmakala, Hannah Reji Koshy, Jayan Cherthala, Pauly Valsan, Nandu, Meghanathan, Ramesh Thilak, and George Maryan. Kooman will release on 4 November.
14. Kamblihula
Kannada film Kamblihula is a teenage love story that will hit the big screens on 4 November. 'Kamblihula' is a Caterpillar, which is the teenage stage of a butterfly and hence Navan Sreenivas’s directorial debut is titled Kamblihula.
15. Gandhada Gudi
Kannada-language docu-drama is directed by Amoghavarsha JS. The film features the final appearance of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. It released in theatres on 28 October.
16. Saradhi
The film traces a scientific research that has unimaginable consequences. Starring Tarak Ratna, it is is all set to release on 4 November.
