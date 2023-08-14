ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Entertainment Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019South cinema  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Second FIR Filed Against Kannada Actor Upendra Over His Alleged Casteist Remarks

Second FIR Filed Against Kannada Actor Upendra Over His Alleged Casteist Remarks

Upendra had made the controversial remarks during a Facebook live to mark the anniversary of his political party.

Quint Entertainment
Published
South Cinema
1 min read
Second FIR Filed Against Kannada Actor Upendra Over His Alleged Casteist Remarks
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A second FIR has reportedly been filed against Kannada actor Upendra over his alleged casteist remarks against the Dalit community during a live session on social media.

The complaint was filed by Byrappa Harish Kumar, State president of Karnataka Ranadhira Pad, at the Halasuru Gate police station on Sunday, 13 August, according to The Hindu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on the complaint, the actor-turned-politician has been charged under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Acts for allegedly circulating statements to create hatred and promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion or race, The Hindu reported.

Upendra, had made the controversial remarks during a Facebook live to mark the anniversary of his political outfit, "Uttama Prajakeeya Party," on Saturday.

Later the politician shared an apology statement on Facebook, wherein he wrote, "During Facebook and Instagram live, by slip of tongue a proverbial sentence was used. As soon as I got to know it has hurt the sentiments of the people I have deleted the live video from my social media accounts. And I apologise for the statement."

Speaking about the FIR, DCP Bengaluru South P Krishnakant told PTI, "An atrocity case has been registered in Chennammanakere Achukattu Police Station limits; the case has been registered under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the Act. It is based on a complaint that the accused Upendra had made a statement on Facebook that has hurt public sentiment."

ADVERTISEMENT

The first FIR against Upendra was filed by Madhusudhan KN, assistant director of the Social Welfare Department, with the CK Acchukattu police under the SC and ST (Atrocities Prevention) Act.

Also Read

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Public Review: 'Thalaivar Vere Level'

Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Public Review: 'Thalaivar Vere Level'

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from entertainment and south-cinema

Topics:  South Cinema 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×