Second FIR Filed Against Kannada Actor Upendra Over His Alleged Casteist Remarks

Based on the complaint, the actor-turned-politician has been charged under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Acts for allegedly circulating statements to create hatred and promote enmity between different groups on the basis of religion or race, The Hindu reported.

Upendra, had made the controversial remarks during a Facebook live to mark the anniversary of his political outfit, "Uttama Prajakeeya Party," on Saturday.

Later the politician shared an apology statement on Facebook, wherein he wrote, "During Facebook and Instagram live, by slip of tongue a proverbial sentence was used. As soon as I got to know it has hurt the sentiments of the people I have deleted the live video from my social media accounts. And I apologise for the statement."

Speaking about the FIR, DCP Bengaluru South P Krishnakant told PTI, "An atrocity case has been registered in Chennammanakere Achukattu Police Station limits; the case has been registered under Section 3(1)(r)(s) of the Act. It is based on a complaint that the accused Upendra had made a statement on Facebook that has hurt public sentiment."