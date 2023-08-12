Superstar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' Public Review: 'Thalaivar Vere Level'

ADVERTISEMENT
Rajinikanth's Jailer released in theatres on 10 August.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
South Cinema
1 min read

Superstar Rajinikanth's latest flick, Jailer, released in theatres on 10 August. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Sun Pictures, the film also stars Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Vinayakan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vasanth Ravi, Yogi Babu, and Mohanlal.

While the film was released pan-India across multiple languages, including Hindi and Telugu, how has the film been received in its home state, Tamil Nadu?

Here's how the people of Chennai are responding to it:

I came with my family and thoroughly enjoyed Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer. It's a perfect commercial entertainer!
A mother of 4-year-old in Chennai

Watch the video for more.

Video Editor: Arnab Chakravorty

Topics:  Jailer   Rajinikanth   Nelson Dilipkumar 

