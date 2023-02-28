Hollywood Critics Association Clarifies Why RRR's Jr NTR Missed the Award Show
RRR starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, won four big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, bagged four big awards at the Hollywood Critics Association Awards that were held recently. While Rajamouli and Charan went on stage to collect the trophy, Jr NTR was missing from the award ceremony.
On Tuesday, 28 February, the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) issued a statement clarifying that the actor had been invited. However, he had to skip the awards show due to an ongoing shooting project in India.
The official Twitter handle of HCA shared in their statement, "Dear RRR fans & supporters, we did invite N. T. Rama Rao Jr. to attend the #HCAFilmAwards but he is shooting a new film in India. He will be receiving his awards from us shortly. Thank you for all your love and support. Sincerely, The Hollywood Critics Association."
Here, take a look:
At the Hollywood Critics Association, RRR won the trophies for Best International Film, Best Action Film, Best Stunts, and Best Original Song for its Oscar-nominated dance number 'Naatu Naatu'.
Besides the two leads, RRR also features Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Alison Doddy in pivotal roles.
Set in the pre-independence era, RRR is based on the lives of two real-life Indian revolutionary heroes — Alluri Sitaram Raju and Komaram Bheem, who lived in the 1920s.
The epic action drama had its worldwide theatrical premiere on 24 March 2022. The sequel for the film is currently under development.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.