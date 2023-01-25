'I Am Thrilled': MM Keeravani Reacts to RRR's Oscar Nomination
The song 'Naatu Naatu' won a Golden Globe under the 'Best Original Song' category.
RRR composer MM Keeravani who is reeling from the success of his song ‘Naatu Naatu’ has now bagged an Oscars nomination on Tuesday, 24 January for the same. Keeravani recently reacted to receiving the nomination talking about how he thinks that the song is like his child.
Keeravani spoke to Deadline talking about his feelings after being nominated for the Oscars. He said:
“It feels great. My feelings about the Oscars is the best, because it involves the dreams of artists from all over the world; which is not a joke. It takes a great deal of effort and credibility. That’s why the Oscars is the Oscars. That’s why we respect and value it very much. And I’m very proud to be nominated for the first time from [South] Asia in this music category. I’m thrilled.”MM Keeravani, Music Composer
"Yesterday, he was an infant in my cradle. And now my son is going places and bagging a good name for me. I’m like a proud father. I’m very grateful for this brainchild. And for all the people who made this big wave possible,” he said," he added.
Rajamouli also took to social media to react, he said, "My peddanna got an Oscar nomination for his song in my film... I can't ask for more... I am currently doing 'Naatu Naatu' more vigorously than Tarak and Charan."
Rajamouli's film has left audiences all around enthralled and the song has received immense accolades from the West. It has bagged a Golden Globe award for ‘Best Original Song’ as well.
The epic action drama currently has its sequel under development.
The Oscars will be held on 12 March 2023.
