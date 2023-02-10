Kantara Row: Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC's Bail Condition Over 'Varaharoopam'

The Supreme Court granted relief to the makers of Kantara on Thursday, 9 February, by staying the Kerala High Court's bail condition, which restrained the use of the song 'Varaharoopam' in the film.

The film's actor and director Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kirgandur have also been granted anticipatory bail in the case over alleged copyright infringement, according to a report by Live Law.