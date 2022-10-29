Here's What 'Kantara' Director Rishab Shetty Said After Meeting Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth had earlier expressed his appreciation for Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' on social media.
Rishab Shetty, who starred in and directed the hit film Kantara, recently met Rajinikanth and shared photos of the duo on social media.
He wrote, “If you praise us once it is equal to you praising us for a 100 times. Thank you. Rajinikanth sir, we will be forever grateful to you for watching our film and praising our film Kantara.”
Rajinikanth had earlier shared a note appreciating the film, "'The unknown is more than the known' no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps."
He added, "@shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer,director and actor.Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in indian cinema.”
The Kannada film also stars Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, and Sapthami Gowda.
Topics: Rajinikanth Kantara (Movie) Rishab Shetty
