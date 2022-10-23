'No, Bhoota Kola Isn't Part of Brahminic Hinduism': Tulu Scholars on 'Kantara’

Kantara was initially released on 30 September in Kannada, and within a few weeks, it was dubbed in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

To understand why equating Panjurli, a spirit worshiped in Bhoota Kola, with the Hindu God Vishnu has led to a controversy on appropriation of Adivasi culture in films that depict Hinduism, The Quint spoke to Tulu culture experts, and found that depicting Bhoota Kola as a Hindu religious practice need not necessarily be accurate, culturally.