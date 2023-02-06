ADVERTISEMENT

CJI Chandrachud Administers Oath to Five New Supreme Court Judges

This brings the working strength of the Supreme Court to 32.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, on Monday, 6 February, administered the oath to five new judges of the Supreme Court of India.

This brings the working strength of the top court to 32.

Who are these five judges and which courts do they come from? 

Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court,

Justice Sanjay Karol, Chief Justice of Patna High Court,

Justice P. V. Sanjay Kumar, Chief Justice of Manipur High Court,

Justice Ahsanuddin Amanullah, Judge, Patna High Court

Justice Manoj Misra, Judge, Allahabad High Court

The government had notified their appointments on Saturday 4 February, a day after the Attorney General informed the apex court they will soon clear the recommendations, and the apex court pointed out that the recommendations were made all the way back in December 2022.

