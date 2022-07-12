Dir Sandeep on YouTube Geo-Blocking ‘Anthem for Kashmir’ on Indian Govt’s Plaint

It also asked him to provide feedback to the Examination Committee of MeITY regarding the legality of the content. "The review process of the Examination Committee may result in a final order directing continued blocking. As per our obligation to comply with local laws, we may comply with such an order without further notice," the communique said.

"A state – and not just any state, a nuclear state, a state with nuclear bombs – is afraid of a video camera and few lines written on a piece of paper. It's almost comical how deep this insecurity runs," said Sandeep Raveendran, who is currently in the United States.

Sandeep added that when films that show reality are made, they want to ban it because it's not the narrative they want broadcasted. "It turns out it is legal to produce and exhibit propaganda movies like Kashmir Files. Not just Kashmir Files, but we know a Savarkar movie is coming and a Godse movie is in the works, these movies are promoted by the government, in hallowed spaces of democracy like the Parliament no less. They provide tax breaks and government employees are given days off to go and watch these movies with families. On the other hand, if you make a film to counter these propaganda narratives they are banned immediately," he said.

Sandeep Ravindranath, who also composed the music for the film, has served as a live-sound engineer for several creative projects. His shorts Tharattu Pattu, The Bookshelf, Santhana Gopala, Diary of an Outsider and Sub Brothers have been screened at over 100 film festivals in 20 countries and have won numerous awards.